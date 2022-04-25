BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update for April 25th.

WIVT has highlights of Binghamton girls lacrosse at Elmira, as they look for their second straight win, plus a big day for Chenango Valley sports. A look at your local scores are listed below.

High School Softball

Chenango Valley 20 – Norwich 0 – Mikayla Bucci and Kaylee Watson throw a combined perfect game in 5 innings.

Susquehanna Valley 14 – Chenango Forks 2

Union-Endicott 12 – Johnson City 1

Owego 18 – Oneonta 2

Vestal 16 – Binghamton 1

Maine-Endwell 7 – Ithaca 0

Windsor 15 – Seton Catholic 0

High School Baseball

Ithaca 19 – Maine-Endwell 14

Vestal 8 – Binghamton 0

Union-Endicott 12 – Johnson City 0

Susquehanna Valley 8 – Chenango Forks 7 – Final/8 innings

Norwich 4 – Chenango Valley 3

Windsor 23 – Seton Catholic 3

High School Girls Lacrosse

Binghamton 7 – Elmira 6

Corning 18 – Union-Endicott 6

Windsor 14 – Owego 9



High School Boys Lacrosse

Johnson City 15 – Homer 9

Seton Catholic 13 – Union-Endicott 4

Chenango Forks 26 – Watkins Glen 0

Owego 13 – Windsor 9