BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update for April 25th.
WIVT has highlights of Binghamton girls lacrosse at Elmira, as they look for their second straight win, plus a big day for Chenango Valley sports. A look at your local scores are listed below.
High School Softball
Chenango Valley 20 – Norwich 0 – Mikayla Bucci and Kaylee Watson throw a combined perfect game in 5 innings.
Susquehanna Valley 14 – Chenango Forks 2
Union-Endicott 12 – Johnson City 1
Owego 18 – Oneonta 2
Vestal 16 – Binghamton 1
Maine-Endwell 7 – Ithaca 0
Windsor 15 – Seton Catholic 0
High School Baseball
Ithaca 19 – Maine-Endwell 14
Vestal 8 – Binghamton 0
Union-Endicott 12 – Johnson City 0
Susquehanna Valley 8 – Chenango Forks 7 – Final/8 innings
Norwich 4 – Chenango Valley 3
Windsor 23 – Seton Catholic 3
High School Girls Lacrosse
Binghamton 7 – Elmira 6
Corning 18 – Union-Endicott 6
Windsor 14 – Owego 9
High School Boys Lacrosse
Johnson City 15 – Homer 9
Seton Catholic 13 – Union-Endicott 4
Chenango Forks 26 – Watkins Glen 0
Owego 13 – Windsor 9