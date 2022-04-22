BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your sports update for April 22nd.

WIVT sports has highlights of Chenango Forks and Corning in girls lacrosse, plus a look at some local basketball players who earned NYSSWA All-State selections. Your local scores are listed below.

High School Boys Lacrosse

Vestal 10 -Elmira 3

High School Girls Lacrosse

Corning 16 – Chenango Forks 2

Binghamton 16 – Maine-Endwell 12

Windsor 14 – Johnson City 12

Vestal 15 – Union-Endicott 6

Owego 10 – Seton 9

High School Baseball

Union-Endicott 11 – Elmira 3

Vestal 13 – Owego 4

Chenango Valley 8 – Sidney 2

Oneonta 4 – Chenango Forks 0

High School Softball

Maine-Endwell 3 – Union-Endicott 1

Chenango Forks 7 – Oneonta 6

Chenango Valley 21 – Seton 1

Lansing 10 -Whitney Point 3

NCAA Division I College Baseball

Binghamton 7 – NJIT 5

Minor League Baseball

Portland 3 – Binghamton 2 -Final/10