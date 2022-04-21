BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update April 21st.

WIVT sports has highlights from a battle of two Section IV titans in girls lacrosse, plus a look at Binghamton boys lacrosse taking on Ithaca. A look at your local scores is below.

High School Baseball

Chenango Valley 20 – Binghamton 10

Owego 10 – Seton 0

High School Softball

Owego 20 – Seton 0

High School Boys Lacrosse

Ithaca 15 – Binghamton 2

Johnson City 13 – Owego 9

Maine-Endwell 20 – Union-Endicott 5

Chenango Forks 23 – Dryden 4

Seton 18 – Watkins Glen 3

Whitney Point 10 – Oneonta 2

Elmira Notre Dame 5 – Windsor 2

High School Girls Lacrosse

Horseheads 9 – Whitney Point 6

Minor League Baseball

Portland 12 – Binghamton 5