BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update April 21st.
WIVT sports has highlights from a battle of two Section IV titans in girls lacrosse, plus a look at Binghamton boys lacrosse taking on Ithaca. A look at your local scores is below.
High School Baseball
Chenango Valley 20 – Binghamton 10
Owego 10 – Seton 0
High School Softball
Owego 20 – Seton 0
High School Boys Lacrosse
Ithaca 15 – Binghamton 2
Johnson City 13 – Owego 9
Maine-Endwell 20 – Union-Endicott 5
Chenango Forks 23 – Dryden 4
Seton 18 – Watkins Glen 3
Whitney Point 10 – Oneonta 2
Elmira Notre Dame 5 – Windsor 2
High School Girls Lacrosse
Horseheads 9 – Whitney Point 6
Minor League Baseball
Portland 12 – Binghamton 5