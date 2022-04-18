BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update for April 18th.

WIVT sports has highlights of Johnson City and Vestal boys lacrosse, plus results from games across the area. Your local scores are listed below.

High School Boys Lacrosse

Johnson City 11 – Vestal 6

Union-Endicott 6 – Whitney Point 5

Chenango Forks 17 – Elmira Notre Dame 2

Seton Catholic 9 – Windsor 5

High School Baseball

Johnson City 11 – Binghamton 2

Chenango Valley 4 – Chenango Forks 3

High School Softball

Chenango Valley 7 – Chenango Forks 6

FPHL Playoffs – Quarterfinals Game 1

Binghamton 5 – Danbury 4 – Final/OT