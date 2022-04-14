BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update for April 13th.

WIVT sports has highlights of Binghamton and Elmira Notre Dame’s boys lacrosse match up, plus Chenango Forks and Maine-Endwell face-off in girls lacrosse. In addition, a local score update, which is listed below:

High School Baseball

Windsor 7 – Greene 6

Owego 9 – Chenango Forks 2

Corning 3 – Maine-Endwell 2

Union-Endicott 9 – Morris/Edmeston 5

High School Boys Lacrosse

Elmira Notre Dame 9 – Binghamton 2

Vestal 16 – Owego 3

High School Girls Lacrosse

Johnson City 14 – Binghamton 4

Horseheads 12 – Vestal 5

Chenango Forks 16 – Maine-Endwell 1

Windsor 17 – Union-Endicott 4

Minor League Baseball

Bowie 10 – Binghamton 2