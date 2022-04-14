BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update for April 13th.
WIVT sports has highlights of Binghamton and Elmira Notre Dame’s boys lacrosse match up, plus Chenango Forks and Maine-Endwell face-off in girls lacrosse. In addition, a local score update, which is listed below:
High School Baseball
Windsor 7 – Greene 6
Owego 9 – Chenango Forks 2
Corning 3 – Maine-Endwell 2
Union-Endicott 9 – Morris/Edmeston 5
High School Boys Lacrosse
Elmira Notre Dame 9 – Binghamton 2
Vestal 16 – Owego 3
High School Girls Lacrosse
Johnson City 14 – Binghamton 4
Horseheads 12 – Vestal 5
Chenango Forks 16 – Maine-Endwell 1
Windsor 17 – Union-Endicott 4
Minor League Baseball
Bowie 10 – Binghamton 2