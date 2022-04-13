BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update for April 13th.

WIVT sports has highlights of Union-Endicott boys lacrosse taking on Horseheads, plus one local softball player tosses a perfect game. In addition, a look at your local scores. Your local scores are listed below.

High School Softball

Maine-Endwell 15 – Binghamton 0 – Olivia Lewis threw a prefect game with 11 strikeouts.

Vestal 9 – Greenbrier Christian Academy 4 – in Myrtle Beach

Susquehanna Valley 14 – Windsor 7

Oneonta 10 – Norwich 1

High School Baseball

Johnson City 9 – Owego 0 – Peyton Brzozowy and Jake Taylor throw a 1 hitter for JC

Windsor 1 – Susquehanna Valley 0

Norwich 21 – Oneonta 1

Maine-Endwell 10 – Binghamton 0

Union-Endicott 12 – Vestal 0

Chenango Valley 13 – Seton 4



High School Boys Lacrosse

Horseheads 26 – Union-Endicott 3

Tully 14 – Johnson City 13

McQuaid Jesuit 15 – Chenango Forks 7

Chenango Valley 12 – Whitney Point 7

Corning 17 – Binghamton 1

Maine-Endwell 16 – Ithaca 12

Minor League Baseball

Bowie 4 – Binghamton 3