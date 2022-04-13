BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update for April 13th.
WIVT sports has highlights of Union-Endicott boys lacrosse taking on Horseheads, plus one local softball player tosses a perfect game. In addition, a look at your local scores. Your local scores are listed below.
High School Softball
Maine-Endwell 15 – Binghamton 0 – Olivia Lewis threw a prefect game with 11 strikeouts.
Vestal 9 – Greenbrier Christian Academy 4 – in Myrtle Beach
Susquehanna Valley 14 – Windsor 7
Oneonta 10 – Norwich 1
High School Baseball
Johnson City 9 – Owego 0 – Peyton Brzozowy and Jake Taylor throw a 1 hitter for JC
Windsor 1 – Susquehanna Valley 0
Norwich 21 – Oneonta 1
Maine-Endwell 10 – Binghamton 0
Union-Endicott 12 – Vestal 0
Chenango Valley 13 – Seton 4
High School Boys Lacrosse
Horseheads 26 – Union-Endicott 3
Tully 14 – Johnson City 13
McQuaid Jesuit 15 – Chenango Forks 7
Chenango Valley 12 – Whitney Point 7
Corning 17 – Binghamton 1
Maine-Endwell 16 – Ithaca 12
Minor League Baseball
Bowie 4 – Binghamton 3