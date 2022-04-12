BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update for April 12th.

WIVT sports has highlights of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies home opener, plus a look at your local scoreboard. Your local scores are listed below.

High School Baseball

Johnson City 6 – Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 5

Newark Valley vs. Tioga – Rescheduled to April 14th

High School Softball

Louisa County (VA) 6 – Vestal 5 – in Myrtle Beach

Chenango Valley 8 – Union Endicott 2

Owego 13 – Chenango Forks 0

High School Boys Lacrosse

Vestal 9 – West Genesee 8 – Vestal head coach Chris Dutkowsky earned his 100th career win.

High School Girls Lacrosse

Corning 15 – Vestal 2

Whitney Point 16 – Windsor 6

Owego 11 – Chenango Forks 7

Union-Endicott 12 – Binghamton 10

