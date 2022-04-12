BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update for April 12th.
WIVT sports has highlights of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies home opener, plus a look at your local scoreboard. Your local scores are listed below.
High School Baseball
Johnson City 6 – Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 5
Newark Valley vs. Tioga – Rescheduled to April 14th
High School Softball
Louisa County (VA) 6 – Vestal 5 – in Myrtle Beach
Chenango Valley 8 – Union Endicott 2
Owego 13 – Chenango Forks 0
High School Boys Lacrosse
Vestal 9 – West Genesee 8 – Vestal head coach Chris Dutkowsky earned his 100th career win.
High School Girls Lacrosse
Corning 15 – Vestal 2
Whitney Point 16 – Windsor 6
Owego 11 – Chenango Forks 7
Union-Endicott 12 – Binghamton 10