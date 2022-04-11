BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update for April 11th.

WIVT sports has highlights of Tioga’s match up with Edison in baseball, plus plenty of scores from across the area. Local scores are listed below.

High School Softball

Maine-Endwell 9 – Johnson City 1 – Game 1

Liverpool 4 – Maine-Endwell -9 innings – Game 2

Vestal 12 – Madison 2 – in Myrtle Beach

Susquehanna Valley 13 – Oneonta 1

Windsor 11 – Norwich 1

Chenango Valley 10 – Owego 2

Union-Endicott 13 – Binghamton 0



High School Baseball

Susquehanna Valley 7 – Oneonta 2

Corning 17 – Vestal 1

Chenango Forks 11 – Seton Catholic 0

Maine-Endwell 7 – Johnson City 1

Windsor 7 – Norwich 3

Owego 11 – Chenango Valley 7

Union-Endicott 20 – Binghamton 2

High School Boys Lacrosse

Horseheads 18 – Johnson City 8

Chenango Forks 18 – Whitney Point 2

Owego 16 – Union-Endicott 8

Vestal 11 – Binghamton 5

