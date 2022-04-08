BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update for April 8th.

WIVT sports has highlights of Vestal and Elmira girls lacrosse, plus a look at your local scoreboard.

High School Softball Scores

Maine-Endwell 7 – Corning 3

Chenango Forks 17 – Norwich 5

Chenango Valley 12 – Oneonta 0

Windsor 9 – Owego 5

Susquehanna Valley 20 – Seton 1

High School Baseball Scores

Corning 5 – Maine-Endwell 2

Susquehanna Valley 10 – Seton Catholic 4

Johnson City 10 – Chenango Valley 4

Windsor 8 – Owego 4



High School Girls Lacrosse

Vestal 14 – Elmira 3

Windsor 15 – Chenango Forks 13

Owego 13 – Chenango Valley 8

Minor League Baseball

Binghamton 8 – Hartford 2

FPHL Hockey

Danbury 5 – Binghamton 3