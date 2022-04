BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your sports update for April 6th.

WIVT sports has highlights from two big baseball match ups between Maine-Endwell and Elmira and Horseheads and Union-Endicott. In addition, a Chenango Forks track team sets a new record, plus a special look at the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 2022 season.