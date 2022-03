BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Take a look at your local sports update for March 29th.

WIVT sports has a special look at one Maine-Endwell grad who will be playing basketball at the next level, plus a local score update.

High school girls lacrosse scores

Elmira 9 – Johnson City 8

Ithaca 20 – Binghamton 0

Vestal 16 – Maine-Endwell 2

College lacrosse scores

Lehigh 12 – Binghamton 10