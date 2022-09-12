CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Windsor Boys Soccer team came away with a win over Susquehanna Valley 3-2 thanks to a late goal.

Jumping right in with a 2-2 tie in the second half.

Dylan Root takes the corner short, gets it back now sends one towards goal and Alex Balachick makes a phenomenal finger tip save to keep the game all tied at two.

Other side, Windsor threatening, the header from Gavin Angelo just goes over the bar.

Later on, fight for possession, won by Windsor, sent towards the box but Dominic Lisi off his line to collect the ball before any harm.

Windsor trying to make something happen again and it’s not Deja Vu but Lisi comes off of his line once again to make the play.

Keep it going, the ball loose and heads towards the middle, Tyler Seinko gives it a go, off the post and in, what a goal from the defender.

Get up, get hyped and give them the lead, Black Knights out ahead.

Sabers, trying to get back in it.

Root sends one into the box, Mason Karns gives it a go but Balachick with another great diving save.

Windsor wins this one by a score of 3-2.