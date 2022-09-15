VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Whitney Point field hockey team took down Vestal thanks to a late goal to win the game 3-2.

Both teams went into this one undefeated, both getting hyped up before one of the biggest regular season games of the year.

Vestal, got it going early, Kendall Brady knocks in her own rebound to give the Golden Bears the early lead right out of the gate, they were fired up about it.

Didn’t take too long for Whitney Point to get things back to square.

Jenna Bidwell, right on the goal line’s gonna score for the Eagles, all tied at one at the half.

Whitney Point, two unanswered here, Sadee Short just able to redirect the ball into the goal to give her team the lead.

Still plenty of time for Vestal to answer and they did.

Later on, Brady, with a second goal, loses her feet but it doesn’t matter we’re all tied at 2 late in this one.

But Whitney Point doesn’t go away easily, just minutes to play and Brenna Baugh rockets one in for the score, gives the Eagles the lead with 3:15 to go in the contest.

That’s the score Whitney Point would win by as they celebrate a hard fought victory on the road.