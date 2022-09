WHITNEY POINT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Whitney Point Field Hockey team beat Afton 7-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

3-0 Whitney Point but the Crimson Knights push back, Lilly Baca with the score.

The Eagles strike right back, loose out in front, Jenna Bidwell gets the goal right back for Whitney Point to extend the lead.

Finally, Brenna Bough making defenders miss left and right, takes a shot, scores, Whitney Point wins this one, 7-1.

