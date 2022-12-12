WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Whitney Point girls basketball team won at home on Monday night 34-25 over Lansing.
The Eagles made a number of defensive plays down the stretch to secure the victory.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
WHITNEY POINT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Whitney Point girls basketball team won at home on Monday night 34-25 over Lansing.
The Eagles made a number of defensive plays down the stretch to secure the victory.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>