VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Jadyn Weltz has been named the America East Rookie of the Week for Women’s Basketball.

This award comes after 2 strong performances last week.

Weltz did not light up the scoreboard but instead put up 2 all-around performances including a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds against Maine on Saturday.

This is the second time this season that Weltz has received the honor.