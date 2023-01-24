WINDSOR, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Boys Basketball team won on the road against Windsor on Tuesday night by a score of 70-31.
It was a quick start for the Warriors who led big after the first quarter.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
