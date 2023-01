HANCOCK, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Walton Girls Basketball team picked up a road win on Monday night over Deposit-Hancock by the score of 47-39.

After a back and forth start that included a buzzer beating 3-pointer from Deposit-Hancock’s Hazel Bennett at the end of the first quarter, the Warriors were able to take control of the game.

Watch the highlights above!