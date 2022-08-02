BINGHAMTON, NY – The Professional Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA) will be the latest league to add a professional sports team to the Binghamton area.
The league announced 2 weeks ago that Binghamton will be getting a team and that it is up to the fans to vote on what the team name will be.
After receiving nominations for 2 weeks, the PBLA has released the 4 finalist that fans can vote on via the league website.
The 4 finalists are:
Binghamton Bombers
Binghamton Bravehearts
Binghamton Blast
Binghamton Brawlers