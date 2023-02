VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Vestal Varsity Field Hockey Coach Vickie Sax has been named the New York State High School Coach of the year by MAX Field Hockey.

Coach Sax led her team to the school’s first-ever New York State Class B Field Hockey Championship, finishing the season 15-5.

She has coached Varsity Field Hockey at the school for 21 seasons.