VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The fall sports season may seem like a while ago, but we are still wrapping up our coverage here at NewsChannel 34 with our Fall MVP’s, a part of our Tioga State Bank, Athlete of the Week series.

So, we begin tonight with our Female Fall MVP, a play making soccer player who played a huge role on the Vestal girls’ soccer team, Ava Schmidt gets the recognition for her phenomenal season for the Golden Bears.

From her center attacking midfield position, Schmidt was able to score goals, assist teammates and put her mark on every game she played in despite being one of the younger players on this winning team.

“Being a sophomore on this team, coming into a really good environment, I got to play with a bunch of these girls last year too,” Schmidt said. “So I’m just glad that we had the opportunity to go as far as we could this year.”

A sophomore making such an impact may come as a surprise to some, but an all-state nomination last season, indicated another big year coming from Schmidt.

Head Coach Gina Talbut had a lot of positive things to say about Schmidt, but she summed things up pretty well in 2 words.

“Leader. Fantastic,” Talbut said. “There’s something about Ava when she steps on the field no matter what happens that day, you’re gonna get 100% out of her and that is a true, great leader.”

Perhaps that mentality comes from playing the sport for so long, picking up the game of soccer at a young age.

“The first time I ever touched a ball was really soccer shots, when I was about 4 (years old),” Schmidt said. “And I think I just fell in love with the game and just been a thing in my life ever since.”

That love for the game shows on the field, and it does not stop when the Vestal season ends for Schmidt.

“I play travel soccer, so year-round,” Schmidt said. “Always on the ball, anytime I can be, I’m gonna get it, I just love it. I love playing with my friends and everything about soccer, just, I love it.”

Beyond soccer, Schmidt also makes an impact, as a positive force when she steps off the field.

“She’s the nicest kid,” Talbut said. “She’s fantastic in school, I’m a phys ed teacher here at the high school so she’s like, star phys ed kid. She’s so nice to her friends, to her peers, to people she doesn’t know. She’s just a really good person.”

A really good person off the field and an MVP on the field.

Schmidt did say she wants to play at the next level someday but with 2 years left in a Golden Bears uniform both Schmidt and Coach Talbut mentioned they want to win a state title.

Congratulations to Ava on a great season.