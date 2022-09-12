VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Golden Bears Boys Soccer team defeated Union-Endicott 4-0 under the lights on Monday night.

Start it early in the first half, Taisei Nagayama gonna run on to this one, then he’s gonna drop it off to Graham Sholett, takes a crack at it but it’s knocked away.

Following corner kick, JJ Williams taking the kick, and Anton Angeline gets up and finds the back of the net with the header.

A phenomenal goal to put the Golden Bears up 1-0 early in the game.

Later in the half, Vestal on the attack once again, this time Williams is gonna take it himself, off his left foot but Cade Tavares sprawls out and makes the save on the dive.

Keep it going, Williams will try a cross this time.

Tavares intercepts once again but Vestal, still rolls in this one to a 4-0 win.