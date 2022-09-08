VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Girls Soccer team defeated the Corning Hawks on Thursday night by a score of 2-1.

Early in the first half, the ball is played up to Jessie LaClair, who creates some space for herself, shot on goal is picked up by Rukma Chaudhury for Corning.

Later in the half, set piece played long into the box for Vestal, rolling around and a chance for the Golden Bears but the shot knocked away to keep it scoreless.

10 minutes left in the half, Ava Schmidt has room to make something happens.

A little hesitation and lets it fly, finds the bottom corner for the goal to put Vestal up 1-0, which would be the score at the half.

Vestal would go on to win by a score of 2-1.