JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Volleyball team won in 3 straight sets over Johnson City on Monday evening.

First set, Lauren Cropp on the serve, and an ace to grab the early momentum for the Bears.

They’d keep it going, few points later, Haley Russell and Aubrey Baker, a little one two punch for the Bears as Baker gets the point on the spike.

Johnson City, not going down without a fight though, Emma Kot with great placement here, Wildcats pick up the point.

How about an ace for the home side?

Gianna Monico with the serve, the Golden Bears couldn’t get a handle on it and JC earns the point.

Vestal takes over from here, a great dig from Ayshah Almashni but Baker takes advantage with the spike.

