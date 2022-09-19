VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Boys Soccer team won 6-0 over Johnson City on Monday night.

Already 5-0 Golden Bears in the second half, they keep coming, Trevor Fundis, his shot just goes wide of the net here.

Later on, ball in the box, Taisei Nagayama can’t quite put it on target for the Bears, all smiles though.

The Wildcats trying to apply some pressure but Orian Wilcox can’t find the back of the net going wide.

Vestal keeps on going here though, Meder Raiymbekov takes a touch, takes a shot, finds the back of the net as the Golden Bears extend the lead.

The game would get called just minutes later due to lightning, Vestal wins it 6-0.

