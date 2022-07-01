BINGHAMTON, NY – It took 9 innings to decide the winner but Vestal Post 89 walked it off against the Oneonta Green Wave Post 259 on day 2 of the Binghamton Hall of Fame American Legion Baseball Tournament on Friday.

Oneonta’s Owen Burnsworth opened up the scoring driving in Aidan Gelbsman to grab a 1-0 lead.

Vestal would later tie it up on a single that scored Camdan Schaffer.

Seamus Catella would give Oneonta back the lead by stealing third base, then advancing home when the catcher made a throw to first to complete a dropped third strike.

Schaffer would later pick up an RBI of his own to tie the game at 2 apiece with a single into left field.

Vestal would walk it off thanks to an RBI single from Josh Dozoretz in the ninth inning to win the ball game.