JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Boys Soccer team grabbed a big win on Wednesday night, beating Johnson City 11-0.

First half, Joseph Williams applying pressure, shot saved by Zyeir Miller, knocked out by JC.

Following corner, Owen Hatala finds the back of the net, great shot off of the bounce to give the Golden Bears the lead.

Keep it going, more from Williams, back out in front but the kick save from Kelin Edwards saves another goal.

Vestal with another corner, sent on goal, still loose out in front but Miller with the diving save finally corrals it.

The Golden Bears would roll though, Ryan Rizzi to Christiano Lozier, left foot, back of the net.

Vestal would win this one 11-0.

