There is plenty of reason to celebrate at Vestal High School for boys lacrosse. Nine-year head coach Chris Dutkowsky earned his 100th career win in a thrilling 9-8 victory for the Golden Bears over the state powerhouse West Genesee.

Dutkowsky took the head coaching position at Vestal in 2013 following a decorated lacrosse career as a player at Cortland. Dutkowsky was a captain for the Red Dragons and helped the team earn a NCAA Division III National Championship in 2009.

Since joining the Golden Bears as a coach, Dutkowsky has helped the Vestal boys lacrosse program become a powerhouse in Section IV. The Golden Bears have had plenty of success as Section IV Class B Champions in 2021, as well as claiming nearly all of the Section IV Class B titles of the last decade.

The Golden Bears are 4-3 on the season so far and will look to pick up another win on Thursday against Owego.