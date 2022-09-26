ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Boys Soccer team took care of business in a win over rivals Union-Endicott.

Second half, 1-0 Vestal, Tad Sullivan tries to extend the lead but Cade Tavares with a clean save here.

The Tigers, good spot for a free kick, Jael Casimir’s shot easily handled and it remains 1-0.

The Golden Bears now on the counter attack, foot race to the ball, Tavares wins it and clears out the danger.

Christiano Lozier later on for Vestal, letting it fly but just wide of the goal.

He’d get a chance at it again.

Plenty of space for him to work, lets it fly from distance and it finds it’s way into the back of the net and the

Golden Bears, now up 2-0 thanks to the Lozier goal.

The Tigers just unable to get anything offensive going, Golden Bears win it 2-0.

Watch the highlights above!