VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Boys Soccer team beat Binghamton 5-0 on Senior Night.

Second half, Anton Angeline rips one into the back of the net on a line, that would make it 2-0 Golden Bears, he would go on to have a hat trick, little thumbs up to the camera, he’s feeling good after that score.

Later on, Graham Sholett, takes his turn, a bullet off of his right foot for the score.

One more for you, Trevor Fundis gets in on the fun, the Golden Bears get the win 5-0 on Senior night.

