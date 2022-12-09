VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Ithaca boys basketball team took down Vestal on Friday night by a score of 85-55.
The Little Red got the fast break rolling in the second half to help extend the lead.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
