CORNING, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Boys Basketball team fell on the road on Tuesday night, losing to Corning 84-29.
It was a close game early on, but the Hawks ran away with the game in the end.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
