VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal girls basketball team lost a close game to Horseheads on Tuesday 50-47.
It was a back-and-forth contest, the Blue Raiders got out to a fast start hitting multiple 3 pointers.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
