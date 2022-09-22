VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Girls Soccer team edged out Chenango Valley for a 1-0 win on Senior Night.

First half, Ava Schmidt on the set piece, long ball in, but a nice defensive effort from Zoe Donlick to get the ball cleared.

Now CV gonna get a chance on a free kick, just sent over the crossbar by Maddie Hayes.

Vestal applying pressure, Lexi McIntosh, one timed shot, just off the cross bar, so close to cracking the scoreboard.

Golden Bears keep on attacking, Ariana Lozier gives it a go but smothered up by Maddi Trisket in goal for CV.

Schmidt now tries to play one through but Trisket off her line to collect.

The Golden Bears would just keep on attacking and it would pay off eventually, Vestal takes it by a score of one to nothing on senior night for the Bears.

Watch the highlights above!