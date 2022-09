HORSEHEADS, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Boys Soccer team took down Horseheads on the road by a score of 1-0.

Horseheads Jaret Teeter made a slick play in defense 20 minutes into the game to stop a Golden Bears attack.

10 minutes into the second half, the lone goal of the game was scored by Joseph Williams.

Watch the highlights above!