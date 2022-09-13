VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Girls Soccer team beat Vestal 2-0 on Tuesday night.

The Tiger faithful out in force for this one.

First half, Vestal corner, Bre Eldred gets a head to it but Lamia Kosick handles it easily in goal for the Tigers.

Later in the half, Natalie Decker wins possession for UE, dribbles it towards the middle of the field, lays it off for Natalie Fedorchuk whose one timed shot finds its way into the back of the net.

The UE crowd goes wild, the ninth grader with the big play for Union-Endicott, who are out ahead 1-0 on the road.

Jump to the second half, ball played long for Ava Schmidt who got behind the defense onside, just the keeper to beat but Kosick keeps it out with an athletic save.

UE would ride that momentum, set piece, into the box, loose out in front and Decker knocks it in.

The Tigers double their lead to 2-0 just like that and they were fired up about it.

Vestal would press the attack but nothing comes from it, UE victorious in this one, 2-0.