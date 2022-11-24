ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Tigers will look to defend home turf in the state semifinal when they take on Hilton, out of Section 5, on Friday night.

This is the Tigers first appearance in a state semifinal since 2013 as they try to advance to a game that the program has not reached in the current state playoff format.

UE has as good a chance as anyone, with a dominant defense and explosive offense, the Tigers rolled to a victory in the regional round, defeating West Genesee 42-7 last week.

It will be Friday night, under the lights, on their home turf for Union-Endicott, with a kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. at Ty Cobb Stadium.