ENDICOTT, NY – Union-Endicott Little League will be hosting the 8-10 U New York State Little League Championship.

A large part why UE will be hosting this event are the upgrades they have made to their facility at Logan Field, which was funded by the County Small Community Grant Program.

On Friday, league officials were joined by Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and other members of the county legislature to discuss the grant and the improvements that have been made to Logan Field as well as the upcoming tournament.

“This’ll give UE Little League and Logan Field the opportunity to showcase what a great program and facility we have right here,” Garnar said. “Once the tournament leaves, the Little League players for years to come will have these enhancements to enjoy.”

The importance of this tournament goes beyond just the improvements to the little league field.

8 teams and their families will be coming to the area for the week.

Something that Director of Visit Binghamton, Judi Hess, says is a key component of tournaments such as this one.

“Events like this, that bring people into the area are so vital,” Hess said. “Tourism is a big economic development tool for the county, not only by having people come in, stay overnight and eat in our restaurants and go to baseball games, but also just to expose them to the community that we have here.”

The teams will have quite a bit of time to get exposed to our community.

The tournament will run from July 24th to August 1st, as the 8 teams play in a double elimination tournament.