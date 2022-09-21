JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Boys Soccer team beat Johnson City 6-1 after a quick start.

Early on, Nicholas Kabat crosses it, Emmanuel Taly just wide of goal.

Later on, little give and go, sets up Jacob Stento who finishes, 1-0 UE.

Just seconds later, Donte Sterling runs on to one, taps it past the keeper, griddy to celebrate, now 2-0.

Later in the half, long set piece from Revend Zebari, takes a bounce, Mario Moretin puts it in the back of the net, the Tigers would take this game 6-1 in the end.

