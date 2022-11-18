CICERO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The regional round of the New York State High School Football tournament is underway. The Class A game is set to kickoff tonight around 8 o’clock between the Section IV and Section III champs.

It will be the #8 Union-Endicott Tigers representing Section IV once again, going up against West Genesee who are ranked 11th in the state.

After winning the Class A section title last week with a 30-14 win over Vestal last Friday night, the Tigers are looking to continue their strong season.

Since losing the season opener, Union-Endicott has gone unbeaten since on their way to the section title.

This regional game is not an unfamiliar situation for this team, the Tigers won the section last year as well before losing in the regional round to Christian Brothers Academy 42-0.

Going back to the preseason of this year, the Tigers did have getting back to this point in mind and tonight marks their chance to do just that. But it won’t be easy, West Genesee is a talented team as well, coming in with a 9-2 record on the year.

The winner, advances to the state semi-final next week, kickoff tonight is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.