ENDICOTT, NY – Back in the fall of 2021, Union-Endicott head football coach Tommy Baleno, won a coach of the week award from the New York Giants.

As apart of his reward, he was given 100 tickets to the New York Giants preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 21st.

Baleno decided that he would bring the players and coaches of the Union-Endicott varsity and junior varsity football teams with him to the game.

When Baleno told the group about the trip they would be taking together to Metlife Stadium to watch the game, the news was met with a great deal of excitement.

“I told them a bit about the award,” Baleno said. “Then I told them that they also gave me 100 tickets and I’d like to invite the JV and varsity players. They went crazy, they went nuts. Some guys were just like ‘This is unbelievable’! It was great to see. It made me feel warm inside.”