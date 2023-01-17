ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Boys Basketball team beat Binghamton at home on Tuesday night, 76-59.
The Patriots kept it close early but the Tigers expanded their lead as the game went on.
Watch the highlights above!
