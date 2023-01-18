BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Girls Basketball team beat Binghamton 46-41 on Wednesday night.
It was a close game, but the Tigers were able to earn the win over the Class AA opponent.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
