ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Boys Soccer team won in overtime against Susquehanna Valley 2-1.

Early on, Dylan Root gonna create his own space on the dribble, goes for goal but it’s just wide.

Other side, ball played in, just out of the reach of the attacker and Dominic Lisi collects it easily.

Now a set piece for the Tigers, Nazim Harizi’s cross, bouncing out in front of goal, SV’s Mason Karns just able to get it clear.

Later in the half, Jael Casimir plays one up for Jacob Stento, who just puts it wide right, still scoreless.

But not for long, Stento gonna get another chance here and he doesn’t miss, the senior, puts the Tigers up 1-0 late in the first half.

They’d keep the pressure on, long ball to Donte Sterling, who takes a touch and has a go, Lisi with the diving save and stops the rebound chance as well.

It took overtime but the Tigers go onto win it 2-1.

Watch the highlights above!