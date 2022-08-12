NEW BERLIN, NY – One of the most exciting motocross events in New York State is back this weekend with the 36th running of the Unadilla National on Saturday.

The race is apart of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, which is celebrating its 50th season.

The off-road motorcycle race is expected to feature some fast, high flying action that will thrill fans.

“There’s jumps that they do that are over 150 feet in length,” Unadilla MX President Greg Robinson said. “35 plus feet in the air. Doing scrubs and whips and tricks and different things that you see in the X games and things like that. They actually do while they’re racing.”

There are still tickets available for Saturday’s race, which is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m.