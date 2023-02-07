BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – With just a couple of more games remaining for each team in the regular season for Boys Basketball, every contest counts.

Tuesday night will feature a schedule filled with big games.

Chenango Valley will visit Chenango Forks for a rivalry game in Class B.

Both sides have had strong seasons, leading both to be in strong positions going into the end of the regular season.

The Blue Devils won the first meeting between the 2 sides back in January.

Union-Endicott will also visit Johnson City in a clash of top teams in Class A.

Both are a part of a competitive division, looking to pick up a key win.

Both the Tigers and Wildcats are coming into the contest off of wins last Friday.

Both games are set to begin at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.