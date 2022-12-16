VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Tsvetelina Ilieva of the Binghamton University Volleyball team has been named as an All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association as an honorable mention.

This is the first time in program history that a player has been named an All-American.

The junior outside hitter made a huge impact in her first year with the Bearcats, earning conference players of the year and picking up 351 kills.

But when she got the news that she was an All-American, Ilieva was in shock.

“We would always, with coach, we would always talk, All-American, ha ha ha,” Ilieva said. “You know, joke around. And then, I was like, wait, is this really happening? I went on the website, and I checked, and I started screaming. At the diner I started screaming, are you serious? I couldn’t believe it.”

While Ilieva may not have believed it at first, one person who did, was Head Coach Allie Yaeger.

Who was Ilieva’s Coach prior to transferring to Binghamton at Seton Hall.

“Tsvet says she was surprised, I knew all along that this was a possibility,” Yaeger said. “It is something that, we used the words All-American ever since she, like Tsvet said, she’s came to the United States. I know that this is an ultimate goal for her and I’m not doing my job as a coach if I’m not pushing her every single day to achieve something like that.”

An incredible accomplishment, after an incredible season for Ilieva.