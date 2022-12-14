VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – History has been made for the BU volleyball team, junior Outside Hitter, Tsvetelina Ilieva, has been named by the American Volleyball Coaches Association as an All-American honorable mention selection, the first in program history.

In her first year in a Bearcats uniform, Ilieva was named the America East player of the year, leading BU to a historic season, capturing the first regular season title in program history.

On the year, Ilieva contributed 351 kills and 410 total points.