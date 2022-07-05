BINGHAMTON, NY – The Triple Cities Runners Club (TCRC) will be holding their annual scholarship night Tuesday July 12th at 7 p.m., where they will reward up to $12,000 in scholarships to male and female runners from local high schools.

TCRC has provided scholarships to runners in their final year of high school since 2006, the total monetary value of scholarships rewarded thus far is up to $102,500.

The rewards are for educational expenses and the factors considered for those receiving the rewards are accomplishments both in the classroom and while running, community service, financial resources and coaches recommendations.

The scholarships are primarily funded through Pete Keyes Turkey Trot, held on Thanksgiving Day every year.

The recipients of the awards and their high schools are:

Dominic Beach – Binghamton HS

Nicholas Gouldin, Binghamton HS

Robert Cooper – Binghamton HS

Roman Barnes – Binghamton HS

Daniel Polhamus – Maine Endwell HS

Keirnan Farley – Maine Endwell HS

Aja Jackson – Maine Endwell HS

Audra Ackerson – Chenango Forks HS

Christopher Camissa – Vestal HS

Joseph Giammarino – Susquehanna Valley HS

Samantha Woodworth – Horseheads HS

Ethan Morales – Seton Catholic HS