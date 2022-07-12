BINGHAMTON, NY – The Triple Cities Runners Club held its annual scholarship night on Tuesday at The Relief Pitcher in Binghamton.

Since 2006, the TCRC has awarded scholarships to local runners who will be headed off to college.

This year, 12 students athletes from 7 different schools in the area were given the awards that totaled $12000 across the 12 scholarships handed out tonight.

The scholarships are funded through the annual Pete Keyes Turkey Trot.

The funds are meant for educational expenses at accredited colleges.

The recipients of the award were happy to receive the honors.

“It feels really good,” Keiran Farley, from Maine-Endwell says. “I’m really happy with the scholarship. It’s a really nice honor as well. I’ve done a couple of races with them but not that many. So it feels really nice that they recognize me.”

Running is something that holds a special place to the athletes honored at the event, whether they began running as a hobby or for the competitive aspect, receiving the scholarship meant quite a bit to the athletes.

“It means a lot to me because running started off as just a simple hobby,” Ethan Morales, from Seton Catholic says. “It really has evolved into something a lot more, something I really enjoy, something that has become one of my favorite hobbies to do.”

The President of the TCRC, Raymond Fryc, also says that he wants to see the scholarship grow in the future.

“Our job is to get as much money in the hands of kids as we possibly can,” Fryc says.